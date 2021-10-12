Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. First Command Bank lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 204.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,093,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,774 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,026,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,714,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,997,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,196,000 after acquiring an additional 328,431 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,269,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,747,000 after acquiring an additional 259,913 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $50.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.92. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $38.37 and a twelve month high of $53.11.

