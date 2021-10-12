Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,803 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 210.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 139.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial cut shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.15.

ACI stock opened at $27.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.41 and a 200 day moving average of $23.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $34.09.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $21.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 107.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

