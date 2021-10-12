Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 9,715 Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) by 18.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,715 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Precigen were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Precigen by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 11,899 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Precigen by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Precigen by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Precigen by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 29,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Precigen by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 201,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 4,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $28,833.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 12,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $68,043.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,088,470 shares of company stock valued at $6,446,861. Company insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research report on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

PGEN stock opened at $4.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.32. Precigen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.43. The company has a market cap of $952.62 million, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.32.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 70.74% and a negative net margin of 107.46%. The business had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.48 million. Equities analysts predict that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

