Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 4,784 Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,784 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,867,000 after buying an additional 7,821 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 2,567.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 46.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 10,000 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $1,054,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,898,433.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOV opened at $81.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.60 million, a PE ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.64. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $146.34.

Hovnanian Enterprises Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construct, market, and sell single-family attached town homes and condominiums, urban infill, and planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding Operation, Financial Services, and Corporate.

