Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 55,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth $40,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc bought 152,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $2,510,028.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DigitalBridge Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

NYSE:DBRG opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $8.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 56.14%. Equities analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

