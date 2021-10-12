Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,815 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SKY opened at $61.75 on Tuesday. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1 year low of $23.74 and a 1 year high of $66.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.99 and a 200 day moving average of $53.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $510.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.65 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 21.06%. Research analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 7,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $463,879.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,403.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 29,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $1,798,835.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SKY shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Skyline Champion Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

