Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 7,289 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,974 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 7,289 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 591.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,547,680 shares of the airline’s stock worth $216,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,431 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,745,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 8.7% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,113,685 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $536,936,000 after acquiring an additional 808,601 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,333,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 884.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 690,802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,675,000 after purchasing an additional 620,657 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $51.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 1.24. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.39.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.67) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on LUV. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.30 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.03.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

