Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.33 Million Holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.12% of Royce Value Trust worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVT. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royce Value Trust in the first quarter valued at about $12,559,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 27.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 734,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,303,000 after purchasing an additional 159,924 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 21.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 533,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,653,000 after purchasing an additional 95,326 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,161,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,588,000 after purchasing an additional 91,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $941,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVT stock opened at $18.16 on Tuesday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $19.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.50 and its 200-day moving average is $18.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. This is a positive change from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th.

In related news, Director Christopher C. Grisanti bought 1,600 shares of Royce Value Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.93 per share, for a total transaction of $30,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,288. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

