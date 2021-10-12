Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,882,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,812 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.7% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,626,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,783,000 after buying an additional 2,391,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,385,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,912,443,000 after buying an additional 1,710,310 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 341.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,835,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,617,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,118 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $240,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $206,529.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,682 shares of company stock worth $13,674,010 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ICE. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.30.

NYSE:ICE opened at $127.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.73. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.41 and a 52 week high of $129.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.76 and a 200 day moving average of $116.91.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

