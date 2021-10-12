Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 220 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23,100.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $17,609,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period.

Shares of RPG stock opened at $191.50 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $138.01 and a 1 year high of $206.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.63.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

