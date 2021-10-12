Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 35.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,696 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 16.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,774,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,650,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868,996 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 10,733,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,190 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 1,154.0% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,631,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783,967 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,429,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,104,000 after buying an additional 1,725,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ETRN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.05.

Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 2.06. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $11.10.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $348.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.87 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

