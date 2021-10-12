Profund Advisors LLC Buys 809 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,747 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SFNC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $30.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Simmons First National Co. has a 52 week low of $15.59 and a 52 week high of $33.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.85 and its 200 day moving average is $29.16. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.90.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Simmons First National had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $194.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.