Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,829 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Investors Bancorp by 450.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,936,202 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,443,000 after buying an additional 1,584,593 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Investors Bancorp by 75.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,055,098 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,879,000 after buying an additional 1,318,549 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Investors Bancorp by 360.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,146,783 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $16,846,000 after buying an additional 897,969 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Investors Bancorp during the first quarter worth $12,529,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Investors Bancorp by 20.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,648,728 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,031,000 after buying an additional 630,454 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ISBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens raised Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

Shares of Investors Bancorp stock opened at $15.57 on Tuesday. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $15.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.43.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 28.31%. The firm had revenue of $207.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

Investors Bancorp Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

