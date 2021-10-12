Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 369.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,717 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Progyny were worth $4,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PGNY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progyny presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.40.

Shares of PGNY opened at $57.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.88 and a beta of 1.78. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $66.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.89 and its 200-day moving average is $55.50.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $128.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.96 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 17.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $513,377.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $108,852.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,229,295.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 529,004 shares of company stock worth $29,735,046 in the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

