ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Upgraded to Outperform by Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

NYSE PUMP opened at $9.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.19. ProPetro has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 3.30.

Get ProPetro alerts:

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $216.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.42 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 15.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%. On average, analysts forecast that ProPetro will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 98,793 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $984,966.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUMP. Towle & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,304,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,809,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829,177 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,892,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,985 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 2,908.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,080,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,233 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 266.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,331,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,198,000 after acquiring an additional 968,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.