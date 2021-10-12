ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is a biotech company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of severe genetic disorders, with an initial focus on Cystic Fibrosis (CF). The Company’s lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands. “

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ProQR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.31.

Shares of PRQR opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a current ratio of 11.60. The company has a market capitalization of $386.08 million, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.56. ProQR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRQR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ProQR Therapeutics (PRQR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.