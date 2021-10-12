PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,439,001 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 158,245 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.75% of PROS worth $156,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in PROS by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,859,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,519,000 after acquiring an additional 473,337 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its holdings in PROS by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,174,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,418,000 after acquiring an additional 397,223 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PROS by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 632,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,900,000 after acquiring an additional 242,194 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PROS by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 390,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,604,000 after acquiring an additional 232,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in PROS by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,448,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,561,000 after acquiring an additional 210,482 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE PRO opened at $33.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $51.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -18.73 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.72.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.24. PROS had a negative net margin of 31.33% and a negative return on equity of 76.80%. The business had revenue of $62.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.62 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROS Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

