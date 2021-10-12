ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 669 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Arista Networks by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANET opened at $377.59 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.35 and a fifty-two week high of $384.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.88.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 417 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $143,865.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 498 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total transaction of $189,738.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,180 shares of company stock valued at $74,923,427 over the last quarter. 22.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ANET. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Sunday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.33.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

