ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,220 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,066,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $865,808,000 after buying an additional 628,960 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,238,000 after buying an additional 127,379 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,521,000 after buying an additional 139,458 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 21.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,513,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,081,000 after buying an additional 266,361 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,478,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,138,000 after buying an additional 34,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $2,055,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean-Pierre Bizzari sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $1,435,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 214,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,790,289. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

HALO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Shares of HALO opened at $37.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 8.75 and a quick ratio of 8.24. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.21 and a 1 year high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.08 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 230.77% and a net margin of 55.45%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

