ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 3,862 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,669 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $3,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 145.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,154,000 after buying an additional 35,204 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $7,398,000. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.25.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, EVP Jason Vanwees acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $426.00 per share, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,707,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $422.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $442.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $431.96. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $304.18 and a 12 month high of $465.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

