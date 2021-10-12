ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 719 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,347 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Paycom Software by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Paycom Software by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

In other news, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $142,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total transaction of $680,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,200 shares of company stock worth $1,949,955. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.00.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $501.70 on Tuesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $302.44 and a 12 month high of $521.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $481.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $404.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.44.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.23 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.