ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 4,187 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 11.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,187 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FMC by 14.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in FMC in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in FMC by 17.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,385,000 after purchasing an additional 21,989 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in FMC by 1.6% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FMC by 0.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.97 per share, with a total value of $122,182.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, September 24th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.27.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $88.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.49. FMC Co. has a one year low of $87.27 and a one year high of $123.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

