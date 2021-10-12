Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,629,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 463,275 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.94% of Prudential Financial worth $371,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 20.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,492,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,876,000 after acquiring an additional 603,664 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 81.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,032,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,073,000 after acquiring an additional 464,434 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth about $40,988,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 48.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,197,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,079,000 after buying an additional 390,467 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 137.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 511,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,627,000 after buying an additional 296,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of PRU stock opened at $110.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.40. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.39 and a 52 week high of $111.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.83 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 8.87%. Equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.50.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Further Reading: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.