PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Position Cut by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $4,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSB. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 78.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 778.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 398.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PS Business Parks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

PSB opened at $166.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.15. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.26 and a 52 week high of $166.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.47.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.12. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 42.22% and a return on equity of 17.37%. Equities analysts forecast that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.93%.

PS Business Parks Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

