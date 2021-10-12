PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock Position Lessened by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,322,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 671,669 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.98% of PTC worth $328,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PTC by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,656,380,000 after buying an additional 1,587,384 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,458,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,176,000 after acquiring an additional 343,040 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 2.5% in the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 3,037,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,032,000 after acquiring an additional 73,714 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of PTC by 34.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,358,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,657,000 after acquiring an additional 602,850 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PTC by 42.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,868,000 after purchasing an additional 563,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $117.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.36 and a 1 year high of $153.73. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 58.68, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.34.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $435.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.43 million. PTC had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.83.

In other PTC news, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $664,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $235,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,760 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

