Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 5,510 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 66.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Cintas by 67.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Cintas in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Cintas by 4,166.7% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.78.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total transaction of $7,871,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,142 shares of company stock valued at $15,705,343 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $402.37 on Tuesday. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $311.69 and a twelve month high of $409.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $372.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

