Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $4,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UCTT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ultra Clean by 184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Ultra Clean by 1,677.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

In other news, insider William Joe Williams sold 627 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $33,362.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,341.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $148,096.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,854,824.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,497 shares of company stock worth $215,504 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

UCTT stock opened at $42.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.27. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.08 and a 12-month high of $65.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.44 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

UCTT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Ultra Clean Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

See Also: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.