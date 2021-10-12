Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 7,710 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.18% of The Cheesecake Factory worth $5,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 10.2% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 8.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 2.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 5.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 12,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 12.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.86.

CAKE stock opened at $45.21 on Tuesday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $65.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.73.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $768.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

