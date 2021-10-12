Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $5,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,988,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air during the second quarter valued at approximately $722,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 282.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 24,966 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 12.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 278,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,959,000 after purchasing an additional 30,821 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Forward Air presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Shares of FWRD stock opened at $83.99 on Tuesday. Forward Air Co. has a 12 month low of $59.24 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.52.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $420.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.90 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 14.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

