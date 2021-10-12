Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,513 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $4,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 33.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.27, for a total transaction of $95,334.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total value of $1,168,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,581 shares of company stock worth $10,852,525. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $666.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $263.34 and a fifty-two week high of $692.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $598.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $569.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.42 EPS. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIVB. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $559.09 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.78.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

