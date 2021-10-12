Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $5.01 Million Holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.20% of Forward Air worth $5,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Forward Air by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,252,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,245,000 after buying an additional 99,181 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Forward Air by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,109,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,510,000 after buying an additional 32,848 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Forward Air by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,002,000 after buying an additional 34,776 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Forward Air by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 340,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,540,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Forward Air by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 278,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,959,000 after buying an additional 30,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

FWRD has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Forward Air stock opened at $83.99 on Tuesday. Forward Air Co. has a twelve month low of $59.24 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $420.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.90 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 14.49%. Equities analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

