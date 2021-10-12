Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $5.18 Million Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 398,653 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Fortis were worth $5,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 30,433.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 734.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTS opened at $44.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Fortis Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.49 and a 12 month high of $47.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.08. The stock has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.25.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Fortis had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.424 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.80%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America downgraded Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fortis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.22.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

