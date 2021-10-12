Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Stock Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $4,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 30.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 106.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVAV stock opened at $87.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AeroVironment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.35 and a twelve month high of $143.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,925.67 and a beta of 0.32.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AVAV shares. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.33.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,000 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $523,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,300 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $650,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 46,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,794,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,900 shares of company stock worth $6,643,085 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

