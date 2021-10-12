Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 6,000 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $4,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UCTT. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $42.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.76 and its 200 day moving average is $50.27. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $65.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Ultra Clean news, insider William Joe Williams sold 618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $34,045.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $148,096.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,854,824.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,497 shares of company stock worth $215,504 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

