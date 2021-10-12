Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.18% of The Cheesecake Factory worth $5,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 12.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 24.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,472,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 8.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAKE stock opened at $45.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $65.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.34.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $768.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

CAKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

About The Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

