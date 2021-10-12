Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,889 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,297 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.23% of Winnebago Industries worth $5,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 69,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $55,390.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,212.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WGO shares. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Northcoast Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.

NYSE WGO opened at $76.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.24. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $44.33 and a one year high of $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

