Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,700 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 36,780 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $4,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LUV. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 407.0% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Avion Wealth increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 121.4% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 71.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 645 shares of the airline’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

LUV stock opened at $51.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 1.24. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $37.48 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.67) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LUV. Barclays upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.30 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.03.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

