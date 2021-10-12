Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 65.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,700 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,780 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $4,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LUV. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 298.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,297 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 39,922 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $1,743,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 46,437 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LUV shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.24 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.03.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $51.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.39. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $37.48 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The company has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.67) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

