Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,449,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,859 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $265,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,192,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,817,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055,897 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,967,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $534,216,000 after buying an additional 210,477 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,931,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,357,000 after acquiring an additional 279,310 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,365,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,796,000 after buying an additional 54,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,996,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,775,000 after acquiring an additional 60,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

PEG opened at $59.28 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $65.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

In other news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $25,884.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $307,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,333 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.