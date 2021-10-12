Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,194,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,542 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $359,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,670,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,879,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,084 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 152.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 700,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,374,000 after acquiring an additional 423,407 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth $77,857,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 717,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,157,000 after acquiring an additional 220,448 shares during the period. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 41.7% in the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 676,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,896,000 after purchasing an additional 199,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $16,098,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total transaction of $151,695.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,440 shares of company stock valued at $17,531,077. 10.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Storage stock opened at $302.10 on Tuesday. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $212.22 and a 1 year high of $332.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $313.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.34. The company has a market cap of $52.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

PSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $321.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.58.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

