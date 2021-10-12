Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Raised by Analyst

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Moelis & Company in a research note issued on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the asset manager will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.93. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.36. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 78.25%. The company had revenue of $360.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

MC opened at $67.23 on Tuesday. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.39 and its 200 day moving average is $57.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $337,385,000 after buying an additional 438,869 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,796,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,223,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,700,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,722,000 after buying an additional 32,664 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,217,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,258,000 after buying an additional 169,827 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,163,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,850,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.47%.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

