Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Albertsons Companies, Inc. Raised by Oppenheimer (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Albertsons Companies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.38. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $13.90 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Albertsons Companies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $21.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ACI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Albertsons Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Tigress Financial cut shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.15.

ACI stock opened at $27.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.12. Albertsons Companies has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 210.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

