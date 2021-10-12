Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Increased by Analyst

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CNO Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.60. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CNO Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock opened at $25.88 on Monday. CNO Financial Group has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $27.89. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.51.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 36.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 15.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

