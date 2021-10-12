Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $2.90 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.94. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.03 EPS.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

FANG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.04.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $110.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $114.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.10.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.21%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth $784,588,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 357.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $189,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,460 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4,109.5% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 624,690 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $45,908,000 after purchasing an additional 609,850 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $142,416,000 after purchasing an additional 600,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 22.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,058,584 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $287,170,000 after purchasing an additional 565,326 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.