Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for First Horizon Co. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Horizon in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Horizon’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Get First Horizon alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FHN. UBS Group downgraded First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Hovde Group upgraded First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James downgraded First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

First Horizon stock opened at $16.58 on Tuesday. First Horizon has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $19.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.51.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 3.3% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 19,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 3.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 3.4% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 29,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 5.5% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In other First Horizon news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $355,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.