Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for MetLife, Inc. Raised by Piper Sandler (NYSE:MET)

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for MetLife in a research report issued on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.71. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MetLife’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

MET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.92.

MET stock opened at $65.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MetLife has a fifty-two week low of $35.90 and a fifty-two week high of $67.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.83. The stock has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,112,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,594,000 after purchasing an additional 160,668 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 496,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,742,000 after purchasing an additional 22,605 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 207.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 128,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 86,859 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 638.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 263,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,023,000 after buying an additional 227,887 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the second quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

