Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Philip Morris International Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:PM)

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Philip Morris International in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.09 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.60.

NYSE:PM opened at $95.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $148.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.95 and its 200-day moving average is $97.87. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $68.93 and a 1-year high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 96.71%.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 152.2% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 179.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

