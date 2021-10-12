Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Viper Energy Partners LP Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note issued on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.12. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on VNOM. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.30.

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $23.16 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.90 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Viper Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $23.80.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue was up 249.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 165.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 180,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 112,340 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 762.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 115,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 102,082 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 20.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,414,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,644,000 after acquiring an additional 237,242 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 320.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 304,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. 30.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 471.43%.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

