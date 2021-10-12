Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Helen of Troy Limited Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Helen of Troy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will earn $2.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.97. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.72 EPS.

HELE has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Helen of Troy from $223.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $224.96 on Monday. Helen of Troy has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $265.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $231.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.16 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.77 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HELE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000.

In other Helen of Troy news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total transaction of $490,207.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $592,945.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

