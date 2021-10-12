QS Investors LLC Acquires 42,025 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,025 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Portland General Electric worth $8,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,008,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,103,000 after buying an additional 199,142 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,138,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,689,000 after buying an additional 541,881 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,166,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,834,000 after buying an additional 55,602 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,966,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,327,000 after buying an additional 534,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,809,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,889,000 after buying an additional 109,040 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $75,195.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,995.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $264,537.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,041 shares in the company, valued at $676,436.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,637 shares of company stock worth $390,960. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on POR. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Portland General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $47.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $36.29 and a 52-week high of $52.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.55%.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

